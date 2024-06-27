Rising costs faced by first time home buyers in Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
First time buyers in Peterborough are facing a double costs challenge of rising average house prices and increasing mortgage repayments, according to new figures.
People trying to get on to the housing ladder in the city are now paying an average of £205,200 for a house compared to £163,000 in 2019.
The data comes from the Land Registry and also shows that overall house prices in Peterborough have also jumped 25 per cent over the same period, reaching £242,600 in April 2024.
The figures also reveal a significant drop in housing sales compared to five years ago
In Peterborough, there were 57 sales in February this year – down from 210 five years earlier.
The news comes as property website Rightmove said the typical mortgage payment for first-time buyers has increased by £400 a month.
The average mortgage payment for a typical first-time buyer nationally has risen by 61 per cent over five years – from £667 a month in 2019 to £1,075 this year.
Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, said reduced mortgage rates would help first-time buyers in the short term, "more so than election housing promises".
"As rates have increased over the last five years, the amount that a typical first-time buyer is paying each month on a mortgage has outstripped the pace of earning growth.
"Some first-time buyers are looking at extending their mortgage terms to 30 or 35 years to lower monthly payments, or looking at cheaper homes for sale so that they need to borrow less."
He said: "We hope that the next government can support first-time buyers with well thought out policies, which address the difficulties of saving up a large enough deposit and being able to borrow enough from a lender."
Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, a membership organisation for estate agents, said: “We are keen to see targeted support for first-time buyers at the first opportunity from any incoming government.
"The potential of home ownership should never be a prospect that is ever out of reach for people.
"As inflation has fallen we are optimistic to see the base rate cut as soon as realistically possible, which would be very welcome news for people stepping onto the housing ladder when it does happen."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.