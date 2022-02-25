Here are the top ten most expensive streets in the Peterborough area according to Property Solvers

Peterborough’s ten priciest streets to buy a home have been revealed after home sales specialists Property Solvers analysed sales in the area over the last five years.

Looking at streets that have sold three or more properties since 2016, the company tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the PE1, PE2, PE3, PE4, PE5, PE6, PE7, PE8 and PE99 postcode areas.

According to the Property Solvers data, on Church Walk (PE8), 3 properties sold for an average of £853,333; Peterborough Road (PE5), 4 properties sold for an average of £852,500.

Also, Milton Road (PE8) saw 3 properties sell for an average of £847,166.

Some of the cheapest streets include Homenene House (PE2) where 13 properties sold for an average of £48,823, Heritage Court, Eastfield Road (PE1) where 14 properties sold for an average of £55,821 and Lincoln Gate (PE1) where 20 properties sold for an average of £59,325.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Lodge Farm Lane (PE8) sold for £2,250,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £66,500 and under on Eldern (PE2), Fletton Avenue (PE2) and Loire Court (PE1).”

1. Lincoln Road in Glinton saw three sales with an average price of £770,000 according to the data. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Park Crescent in Peterborough saw six sales with an average price of £785,833 according to the data. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Woodgate in Helpston saw four sales with an average price of £786,250 according to the data. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Lower Benefield near Peterborough saw five sales with an average price of £798,500 according to the data. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales