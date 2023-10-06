Fresh attempt to build homes on vacant land in Peterborough village
Seagate Homes has submitted a new application to build new homes on vacant land in Newborough.
The site in the residential area of Gericia on Soke Road has been identified for eight affordable homes, each with three bedrooms.
These houses would also be subject to a section 106 provision which states that they will be sold to qualifying purchasers at 80% of open market value.
In January, the developers were refused permission for four four bedroom homes on the land as planning officers were concerned regarding noise- due to its proximity to Peterborough Tyre and Battery Shop as well as the fact that the development was outside of the defined village envelope.
The new application states: “The proposal addresses identified local and national housing requirements and would help support the services and facilities provided within the local area.
"The development would provide sustainable dwellings on the edge of Newborough.
"The development is a natural infill on under-used amenity land associated with the neighbouring dwelling. It would be in keeping with the existing built form.
“Each dwelling has generous private amenity space which creates a high standard of living for residents. Adequate parking provision is also provided (16 spaces).”