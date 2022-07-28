Four bedroom family home includes an indoor swimming pool

Four bedroom Peterborough family home with swimming pool has £600,000 guide price

This executive detached property offers excellent accommodation with the luxury of an indoor swimming pool.

By Sol Buckner
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 12:16 pm

Located in Bassenhally Road, Whittlesey, the property measures just under 2,000 sq ft and has an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room with utility room and WC. The ground floor also has the swimming pool and filtration room.The first floor has four double bedrooms leading off the galleried landing with the refitted family bathroom. Bedroom one also has an ensuite. Call Edward Stuart estate agents on 01733 734475. More details on Zoopla. All images: Edward Stuart estate agents

