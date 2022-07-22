Grade II listed cottage near Peterborough on market for offers over £300,000

The property was extended in the 1970s and has a lounge, dining room, two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, lobby and store with a WC.Outside there is a shed, green house, garage and mature trees including apple, crab-apple, pear and peach.
For more details contact Edward Stuart Estate Agents on 01733 942000. All images: Edward Stuart Estate Agents.
1. Thatched cottage
Two bedroom thatched cottage for sale for offers over £300,000
Photo: Edward Stuart estate agents
