Two bedroom thatched cottage for sale for offers over £300,000

Grade II listed cottage near Peterborough on market for offers over £300,000

This thatched former gatehouse cottage in the village of Eye sits on a plot of around two thirds of an acre.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 1:36 pm

The property was extended in the 1970s and has a lounge, dining room, two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, lobby and store with a WC.Outside there is a shed, green house, garage and mature trees including apple, crab-apple, pear and peach.

For more details contact Edward Stuart Estate Agents on 01733 942000. All images: Edward Stuart Estate Agents.

