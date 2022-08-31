Former Citizen Advice Bureau offices in Peterborough to be converted into flats
A brand new development of ten flats has been approved in Peterborough.
Plans to convert the former Citizen Advice Bureau offices in St Mark’s Street, close to the city centre, into ten new flats have been approved.
The bureau no longer has a physical office in the city and the block currently stands empty. The plans to transform the building have been submitted by Silverwood Property Holdings Ltd.
The plans, that have been given prior approval include the provision of ten flats across three floors- with four flats each on the first and second floors and two and the ground floor.
The development would make use of the seven car parking spaces currently available and would add ten secure and lit cycle parking spaces.
Ten parking spaces are required to be available but mitigation submitted argued that adequate on-street parking would make up for the shortfall of the three spaces.
They can be viewed in full on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 22/00816/PRIOR.