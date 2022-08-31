Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to convert the former Citizen Advice Bureau offices in St Mark’s Street, close to the city centre, into ten new flats have been approved.

The bureau no longer has a physical office in the city and the block currently stands empty. The plans to transform the building have been submitted by Silverwood Property Holdings Ltd.

The plans, that have been given prior approval include the provision of ten flats across three floors- with four flats each on the first and second floors and two and the ground floor.

The former Citizens Advice Bureau offices on St Mark's Street.

The development would make use of the seven car parking spaces currently available and would add ten secure and lit cycle parking spaces.

Ten parking spaces are required to be available but mitigation submitted argued that adequate on-street parking would make up for the shortfall of the three spaces.