Plans were first refused in April.

Plans to convert a barn at Butchers Farm in Thorney into five new homes have been resubmitted.

The barn, located at the farm on Wisbech Road, was the subject of an application to create four smaller homes and one larger one within its floor areas of around 100 and 465 square metres respectively, this was refused in April.

Three units were planned to have three bedrooms and two with two bedrooms. Each unit also had a shared living, kitchen and dining area.

Butchers Farm, Wisbech Road, Thorney.

An objection was received from the Local Highways Authority due to the fact insufficient information had been provided to show the planned parking spaces, cycle and bin storage and visibility splays onto Wisbech Road.

The refusal notice also added: "The application demonstrates insufficient information to evidence that there was not a termination of agricultural tenancy in order to facilitate development. During the course of the application a representation objecting to the proposal was received, which highlighted that they were a former tenant of the agricultural building, contradicting the supporting design and access statement.”

The new plans state that issue of the tenancy has been attached in a confidential document to the planning committee and that the development should not require prior approval.

The plans also add: “Wisbech Road is not a trunk road and the development will not increase the amount of traffic to the site over and above what could be generated by the existing agricultural use of the site and to the extent which would cause harm or safety issues to the public highway.”