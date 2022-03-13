Five double bedrooms - that’s plenty of room for a big family

It offers flexible and versatile accommodation throughout from a spacious entrance hall, with stairs to the first floor; large reception room providing living space and dining space, a log burner and two sets of patio doors opening onto the rear garden; and kitchen fitted with a range of base and wall units along with an island, breakfast bar and integrated appliances.

On the first floor there is a family bathroom and five double bedrooms, with most benefitting from in-built wardrobes.

The master bedroom features a dressing area, a walk in wardrobe, and large en-suite with a walk-in shower and Jacuzzi bath. A Juliet balcony offers lovely views over the rear garden.

The house in Debdale is on the market with no onward chain through Hurfords’ Castor office at £850,000.

