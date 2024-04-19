First visitors welcomed to Great Haddon Wood location in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linden Homes, Bovis Homes and Countryside Homes, which are all part of Vistry Group, are building 1,499 new homes between them at Great Haddon Wood and held a joint launch event at the development during the weekend.

Complimentary fizz and nibbles were served and a fun Scrabble-themed competition was held, where Krisztian Fischer, the winner of the competition won a prize after being challenged to find letters hidden around the development.

Fraser Hopes, regional managing director at Vistry East Anglia, said: “It was exciting to be able to welcome visitors onto the development for the first time. We are building homes under Vistry’s three brands here and our sales teams were on hand to explain to customers which types of homes are available and which schemes they might be able to access to make it easier for them to secure their dream home.

Great Haddon Wood

“This development has generated a lot of interest and this was reflected in the number of people who attended the busy launch weekend. We organised a competition for visitors to mark the fact that Saturday was National Scrabble Day and this – and the drinks and nibbles – went down very well.”

During the weekend, potential buyers were able to visit sales offices at Linden Homes’ Haddon Green and Countryside Homes’ Haddon Cross developments, while the new homes for sale at Bovis Homes’ Haddon Peake are being marketed from Hampton Water nearby. A mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom new homes were released for sale at the three developments.

Bovis Homes and Linden Homes will be delivering a total of 992 two to five-bedroom properties across Haddon Peake and Haddon Green. Whilst Countryside Homes is building a total of 507 new two, three, four and five-bedroom houses at Haddon Cross.

Fraser said: “Construction work at Great Haddon Wood, which began late last year, will see the site feature a wide variety of different house styles and sizes to meet the needs of a range of buyers.

“A major draw for this landmark development is its convenient location off London Road near junction 16 of the A1(M), on the edge of Peterborough. We would encourage home-hunters to pay us a visit to fully appreciate what a new home here can offer them.”

Great Haddon Wood will include at least 240 affordable homes for local people through rent or shared ownership, with land also allocated for a new primary school, a sports facility, a local centre and a community facility.

The Vistry development is part of the wider 5,350-home Great Haddon Sustainable Urban Extension to the south-west of Peterborough. Vistry bought the land for 1,499 homes within the scheme in March 2021.