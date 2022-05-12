A computer generated image of the new houses being built by Bellway.

The housebuilder is opening a sales office at Stilton Gate next Friday (May 20), when the first selection of properties will be released onto the market.

The new development, which is located to the east of North Street, will see 90 new homes built by Bellway Eastern Counties. There will be 54 homes for private sale and 36 affordable homes available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

Details of the new homes for sale will be available to view online or by making an appointment with the sales advisor based on site.

Emma Thomson, Sales Manager at Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “Construction is progressing well at Stilton Gate and we are looking forward to having a sales presence at the site, so we can welcome visitors and show them what the development has to offer.

“We are building a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses for sale, as well as a selection of bungalows, to cater for a broad spectrum of buyers. Stilton Gate has generated a lot of interest among homebuyers locally since we first announced our plans for this location.

“The development will not only bring much-needed new housing for sale to the area and create a vibrant new neighbourhood, it will also provide a selection of affordable homes to allow local people to stay in the area. Plus 240 jobs that will be created in the locality during the construction process.”

Detailed plans for the development on the nearly 10-acre site were approved by Huntingdonshire District Council in September 2021.

Emma said: “Stilton Gate has been designed as a sustainable development which will blend in with the rural surroundings. The site will feature three public open spaces, including a central area which will provide play equipment to allow all ages of the family to enjoy the outdoor environment.

“There will be an extensive programme of planting native trees and hedgerows on the site and a nature trail will be created to allow the residents to share their living environment with the local wildlife. This trail will provide a place where people can relax and exercise and children will be able to learn more about the wildlife around them.