The first of the 117 homes that will be available to rent at the new Fletton Folly development at Great Haddon has been completed.

The homes at Fletton Folly will provide two, three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses.

Fletton Folly, located on the southern fringes of the city at Yaxley will comprise of 347 new homes, including 114 affordable homes and 117 for private rental.

The properties will be owned and managed by Rental Living by Legal & General, the suburban build-to-rent arm of Legal & General Capital’s multi-tenure housing platform.

Developers Countryside have said that the Fletton Folly development will have new schools, parks, water features and other community amenities all within convenient walking distance.

Lee Parry, Managing Director, North East Midlands, Countryside Partnerships, said: “I’m extremely proud to hand over these great new homes to Legal & General. There is a real need for high-quality homes for the rental market in the area and Fletton Folly is ideally located, combining spacious and attractive homes with an exciting evolving community where people can enjoy an exceptional lifestyle. With strong links with nature as well as fast access to bustling towns and cities, this is a place designed for people and families to thrive.”

David Reid, Managing Director, Rental Living by Legal & General, added: “With shortages across every corner of the housing market, it’s crucial to step up delivery of new homes across the UK. I’m proud that Rental Living by Legal & General is working with Countryside Partnerships to deliver much-needed, high-quality family homes for Great

Haddon.

“Delivering first-class developments and customer service is at the heart of what we do, so our team is very much looking forward to welcoming new residents and supporting them as they build their new homes and community.”