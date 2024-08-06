The development has been named Haddon Abbott.

Platform Home Ownership has released the first CGI images of what it proposes its new development at Great Haddon, near Peterborough, will look like.

The development- located nine miles south east of the city- has been named Haddon Abbott and will feature 100 new homes, with a mixture of two, three and four bedrooms.

The homes will be available for shared ownership.

Rada Knezevic, sales consultant at Platform, said: “We’re really happy with the homes built here at Haddon Abbott which will contribute towards the vital need for affordable homeownership routes across Peterborough and wider Cambridgeshire.

“Our partnership with Vistry assures both us and our buyers that they’re settling into not just a high-quality home, but a vibrant community with a number of amenities being provided throughout the development’s lifecycle.

“Shared ownership is quickly becoming a more sought-after route onto the property ladder, so to be increasing awareness across Peterborough and meeting the demand here is important.”

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, owners can gradually purchase more shares in their home, up until they own 100% of their home outright.

The wider Great Haddon development is expected to provide 5,350 homes, 9,000 jobs, four schools, three shopping centres and sports facilities.