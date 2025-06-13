First apartments at Peterborough's landmark Guild House set to launched by the end of 2025

The first apartments at Peterborough’s Guild House are set to offered to new residents by the end of 2025.

Guild House on Oundle Road is currently undergoing major building works to convert it into a development of 138 apartments.

The building formerly belonged to Anglia Ruskin University but has been sold to MJS/Lynchwood Developments Ltd for £4.18m.

The university building itself will be converted into 90 apartments with a further 40 apartments provided by four new build apartment blocks. Two blocks would consist of nine two-bedroom apartments- split across three floors, one of 12 one and two bedroom apartments across three floors and a block of 18 apartments, made up of one and two bedroom across three floors.

The apartments have begun to be advertised on the development’s new website www.guildhousepeterborough.co.uk.

The development is set to be launched to residents in ‘late 2025’ according to estate agents Symonds & Greenway.

To find out more and to express interest, contact the three preferred agents for the development: William H Brown, [email protected], 01733 311022.