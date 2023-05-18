The final phase of the new Hampton Water development has officially begun.

As part of the entire Hampton Water development, off Beebys Way, Bovis Homes will be delivering 327 new homes.

Of these, 287 will be for private sale and 40 will be classed as affordable homes, available through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Left to right, Hollie Courten Sales Consultant, Hannah Dorner Sales Manager, Megan Doherty Account Manager from Edward Thomas Interiors, Fraser Hopes Managing Director, Councillor Alan Dowson Mayor of Peterborough, Wesley Egan Assistant Site Manager, and Joel Tedham Sales Manager opening one of the new show homes at Hampton Water.

In the final phase, 126 new homes will be built and are expected to be completed within two years.

A four-bedroom Aspen and a three-bedroom Cypress were unveiled as the new show homes this month.

A choice of new homes, including one and two-bedroom maisonettes and three to five-bedroom houses have been released for sale and are available to reserve.

Joel Tedham, sales manager at Hampton Water, said: “There has been strong demand for new homes at Hampton Water right from the outset, due in no small part to the fact that the development is very close to the A1 and just a 10-minute drive from the city centre of Peterborough.

“One of the big attractions of the development is that it is situated between Beeby’s West Lake and Beeby’s East Lake which means that many homes will enjoy a lakeside view. Having the lakes on the doorstep provides beautiful natural scenery, which residents can explore on dog walks or leisurely family strolls, and Peterborough Wakepark offers people the chance to take part in watersports."

Councillor Alan Dowson, Mayor of Peterborough, added: “It is great to see how well the construction work has already progressed at Hampton Water, from looking around the show homes you can imagine just how much time and effort went into perfecting every detail of the homes.

“I have been particularly pleased to hear about the efforts being made by Bovis Homes to help improve sustainability. The new modern methods and materials used in the creation of new build houses can only be good for the environment and the people living in them.”

Hampton Water is one of several new developments in the area, designated as part of the Hamptons East project.