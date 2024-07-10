A seven bedroom, Stamford stone home in a gated development has gone on the market with a guide price of £2,950,000.

The agent says: “Positioned in the sought-after Rutland conservation village of Ketton near Stamford, Tambre House is a stunning Stamford stone home boasting tranquil gardens and lake views with rolling fields beyond.”

Set over three floors, the ground floor comprises a reception hall, a more formal sitting/dining room, a WC, utility room, TV/sitting/games room, a wine cellar, study, and an open plan living/dining room connecting through to a kitchen.

This is followed by a door to a converted space offering a hallway, gym, boot room, WC and plant room.

Above the plant room there is a guest room with en suite which could be utilised as an annex.

The first floor presents the master suite, consisting of a bedroom, two storey dressing room and en suite.

There are also three more bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite.

Another bedroom offers an en suite that can also be used as a family bathroom.

The second floor offers another two bedrooms, each with an en suite.

Outside there is a three-bay garage including two open bays, one closed bay and a garden store.

There are also gardens hosting conservation trees, a lawn area and a newly fitted, heated swimming pool area with pool house, changing room and plant room.

There is an outside shower for the pool on the decking and an outside undercover eating area.

The agent adds that the property is: “A perfect mix of modern living in a mature setting.”

For more information contact Savills of Stamford on 01780 484694. Full details on Right Move

1 . Seven bedroom house for sale A newly fitted heated swimming pool has been installed at the propertyPhoto: Savills Photo Sales