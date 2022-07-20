Plans for six new chalet bungalows in Eye have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The plans include the demolition of an existing bungalow at 112 High Street, which currently sits in front of a large rear garden with a number of outbuildings located in it.

Access into the site is directly from High Street but a new access road would be created to serve all of the houses. The outline application is just for the access at this stage, with a separate application for the rest of the development to be submitted at a later stage.

Currently, there are four parking spaces, with would be upped to 18.

The bungalows would be laid out in a linear fashion behind the existing row of houses on the street.

The design statement, created by Simon Machen MRTPI of Barmach Ltd, states: “The application site is located within the village of Eye which is designated as a large village and is therefore a suitable place for new development.

"The site is also a very sustainable location within the village close to local amenities. Whilst the site is not allocated for development both the NPPF and the Local Plan recognise the importance of windfall sites in delivering housing need which this proposal will contribute to.

“The proposed development is modest in its scale and would make efficient use of land. The illustrative layout shows how the new dwellings could be laid out to be sensitive to the site’s setting, preserving and enhancing the Eye Conservation Area whilst introducing a high-quality, well-designed scheme.

“The illustrative layout shows that the development can afford the new occupiers a satisfactory level of amenity, and that it can be accommodated without adversely impacting existing residential properties. Further, it would not have any adverse highways impacts and can accommodate sufficient car parking provision. The site can also be adequately drained and would not result in increased flood risk.

The application can be viewed on the city council’s planning portal using reference 22/00932/OUT.

1. Eye bungalow plans How the development is planned to look. Photo: Barmarch Ltd Photo Sales

2. Eye bungalow plans How the development is planned to look. Photo: Barmarch Ltd Photo Sales

3. Eye bungalow plans How the development is planned to look. Photo: Barmarch Ltd Photo Sales

4. Eye bungalow plans How the development is planned to look. Photo: Barmarch Ltd Photo Sales