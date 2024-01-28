Plans have been submitted to extend the former headquarters of the Road Haulage Association in Peterborough to add further living accommodation to the planned housing development.

In August, Silverwood Property Holdings Limited secured prior approval to convert Roadway House on Bretton Way into 21 one bedroom apartments.

A fresh plan has now been submitted, however, to add an additional three storeys to the building to take the number of apartments up to 35 as well as further seven HMOs.

If approved the layout of the building would be:

Ground floor- eight apartments, two five-bed five person HMOs.

First floor- eight apartments, two five-bed five person HMOs.

Second floor- eight apartments, two five-bed five person HMOs.

Third floor- 11 apartments, one three-bed six person HMO.

The existing access to the building from Bretton Way would be retained but the parking provision would be increased from 40 spaces to 77, along with 36 cycle spaces.

The application states: “The proposal would significantly enhance the appearance of the building and enhance the Bretton Way street scene.

“The application site is in a highly sustainable location adjacent to the Bretton Centre, parks, community facilities and public transport links. As such it is an appropriate location for new development.

"The site can accommodate the scale and mass of the new proposed extensions without any unacceptable impact upon the character of the area. The elevational treatment and roof form will result in a cohesive built design with a modern appearance.

“The proposal would not result in any unacceptable impact upon the surrounding highway network and the level of car parking is considered acceptable given the highly sustainable location of the site.”

The office block is no longer used after the Road Haulage Association relocated its head office to Thorpe Wood.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00074/FUL.

1 . Roadway House plans How the building is expected to look. Photo: Wilson Architects Photo Sales

2 . Roadway House plans The proposed look of the site. Photo: Wilson Architects Photo Sales

3 . Roadway House plans The proposed landscaping around the site. Photo: Wilson Architects Photo Sales