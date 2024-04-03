Easter egg fun at Bellway’s Elder Brook development in Alwalton
The event was held at the Elder Brook development, where Bellway is building 128 homes on land off Oundle Road.
Around 16 children attended on the day to take part in the egg hunt. Prizes were given out, including Easter Eggs and chocolates, which were all donated by Bellway.
Rhiannon Jones, Head of Sales for Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “The children really seemed to enjoy our Easter egg hunt at Elder Brook. It was wonderful to see their enthusiasm as they were running around looking for the hidden eggs and of course their smiling faces when they found the chocolate treats!
“There’s a real family friendly feel at Elder Brook and events like this can only help to further strengthen the sense of community that exists among the residents here.”
Elder Brook comprises 113 two, three, and four-bedroom homes for private sale and 15 affordable properties for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership. The development will feature three green open spaces, including a play area, when completed.
To find out more about the development, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/eastern-counties/elder-brook or call 01733 910143.