Easter egg fun at Bellway’s Elder Brook development in Alwalton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event was held at the Elder Brook development, where Bellway is building 128 homes on land off Oundle Road.

Around 16 children attended on the day to take part in the egg hunt. Prizes were given out, including Easter Eggs and chocolates, which were all donated by Bellway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhiannon Jones, Head of Sales for Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “The children really seemed to enjoy our Easter egg hunt at Elder Brook. It was wonderful to see their enthusiasm as they were running around looking for the hidden eggs and of course their smiling faces when they found the chocolate treats!

Jake and Isabel Hall with Bellway Sales Advisor Katie Brown at the Easter Egg Hunt in Peterborough

“There’s a real family friendly feel at Elder Brook and events like this can only help to further strengthen the sense of community that exists among the residents here.”

Elder Brook comprises 113 two, three, and four-bedroom homes for private sale and 15 affordable properties for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership. The development will feature three green open spaces, including a play area, when completed.