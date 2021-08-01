Cosmopolitan city living in an apartment with view of Peterborough cathedral

Check out the view from this penthouse in Peterborough city centre

Situated on Broadway in Peterborough, here is a fine example of cosmopolitan city living.

By Brad Barnes
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 4:54 am

This beautiful Hereward Tower penthouse suite is situated in a prime location in the city centre.

At the rear of the property is the open-plan living area which is a beautiful contemporary space, benefitting from ample natural light and enjoying views over Peterborough’s historic cathedral and beyond. There are patio doors at the rear with a Juliet balcony.

All three bedrooms enjoy far reaching views across the city, the master bedroom having in-built storage and en-suite facilities .

The property is on the market with Hurfords’ Castor office at £395,000.

Rooms with a view

Rooms with a view

Rooms with a view

Rooms with a view

Peterborough Cathedral
