Cosmopolitan city living in an apartment with view of Peterborough cathedral

This beautiful Hereward Tower penthouse suite is situated in a prime location in the city centre.

At the rear of the property is the open-plan living area which is a beautiful contemporary space, benefitting from ample natural light and enjoying views over Peterborough’s historic cathedral and beyond. There are patio doors at the rear with a Juliet balcony.

All three bedrooms enjoy far reaching views across the city, the master bedroom having in-built storage and en-suite facilities .

The property is on the market with Hurfords’ Castor office at £395,000.

