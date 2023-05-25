News you can trust since 1948
Conversion of offices into holiday lets in Thorpe Road, Peterborough approved

The new apartments will be rented out as holiday lets.
By Ben Jones
Published 25th May 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read

An application to create four self-contained guesthouse apartments from current office space in Thorpe Road has been approved.

Lovegood Property Ltd, based in Cambridge will now begin to convert 11 Thorpe Road back into residential accommodation, marked for holiday lets.

The works will involve removing a rear brick chimney and replacing all of the windows.

11 Thorpe Road.11 Thorpe Road.
The property was originally a house and thus the application states that the building is “more suited” to this purpose.

There are currently eight offices across two floors that will be replaced by four en-suite apartments. Two with a shared kitchen/living and bedroom area and two with separate kitchen/living and bedroom areas.

Four car parking spaces will also be provided.

The council’s Conservation Officer noted a number of detrimental alterations- such as the removal of the rear chimney and the choice of UPVC grey windows over the existing sash style- but did not conclude that these materially impacted the building in its setting next to an adjacent Grade II listed building.

The application stated: “11 Thorpe Road is a large semi-detached house.

"The applicant wishes to use the building as a short stay holiday lets by dividing the house into four individual self-contained apartments.

"This will only involve minor internal alterations as the property lends itself to four separate units easily. It will involve installing extra bathrooms and small kitchens.

“The applicant is aiming at the business traveller staying for a few days in Peterborough and also people visiting family.”

