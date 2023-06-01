Plans to convert a former kennels and cattery in Peakirk into three new homes have been approved.

The business, located on land at Follybridge, Thorney Road, had been operating since 1985 but closed down during the pandemic.

The application site lies to the east of the village of Peakirk, outside of the village envelope. A railway line and the Folly River lie to the west of the site.

Follybridge Boarding Kennels and Cattery on Thorney Road.

Currently at the site, there is a twelve-room cattery, 12 small animal units, 47 internal heated kennels, gardens and a large pond, four stables and a four bedroom property.

These buildings, however, will now be demolished to make way for three separate homes, one five bedroom, one four bedroom and one three bedroom.

Each house will be surrounded with a gabion wall which will conceal flood resilience measures to be attached to the existing walls. The gabion walls will be extended rearwards from the buildings to provide a patio within the area protected from flooding.

The northern part of the site would be given over to extended garden land for each house and the existing outbuildings will be demolished.

Attempts were made to sell the bungalow at the front of the site, the kennels and cattery together but this was not successful and the bungalow has now been sold.

Access will be via the existing route off Thorney Road.