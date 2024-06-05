Charming Shared Ownership homes available at all-new Peterborough community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Platform Home Ownership has recently released a range of four-bedroom homes at a development just seven miles from Peterborough.

Within the newly-formed settlement of Great Haddon, the housing association’s Haddon Abbott development comprises a selection of two, three, and four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes built by five-star developer Countryside.

Great Haddon has attracted a number of new residents due to the appeal of its location, with Platform proud to be contributing an abundance of new homes towards the ever-growing community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just off New Road, the charming new homes are helping to meet the demand for housing in the Peterborough area, giving families, young professionals, downsizers and other types of home seeker the chance to secure their own home through an affordable scheme.

Typical interior at a Platform Home Ownership home

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the homes available at Haddon Abbott is the MacArthur, a four-bedroom, semi-detached home with plenty of space for the demands that 21st century living presents.

The modern, energy-efficient home is built with a stunning, light yellow exterior brickwork, and will greet its newest residents into a welcoming hallway, off which spans a large living space and contemporary kitchen-cum-dining area.

Downstairs also hosts a ground-floor bathroom and extra storage space, while the integrated kitchen leads through to the turfed rear garden, from which plenty of natural light comes through.

Upstairs houses two main bedrooms, one of which is an en suite, with two secondary bedrooms completing the interior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the MacArthur comes with a 10-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking, double-glazed windows and central heating.

Haddon Abbott sits to the south-east of Peterborough, and is accompanied by excellent transport links to the city, sitting on the corridor of the major A1(M) road network.

The development therefore provides the perfect blend between rural and urban living, with the tranquillity of the Cambridgeshire countryside providing a peaceful retreat for those who wish to commute into the city for work or leisure.

Rada Knezevic, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “The homes here at Haddon Abbott are ideal for a number of homeseekers, with plenty of space in a superb location and built to an excellent specification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Great Haddon has the potential to deliver a fantastic, thriving community, and we’re looking forward to helping the newest residents secure their dream home.

“We’re delighted to be supporting the demand for affordable housing around Peterborough and to be contributing towards the growth of such an important development.”

Peterborough itself is rich in amenities, with multiple eateries, family-friendly pursuits and places to shop within the charming city centre.

The wider Great Haddon development is expected to provide 5,350 homes, 9,000 jobs, four schools, three shopping centres and sports facilities.

For further details on Great Haddon, or the register your interest, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/great-haddon-peterborough/, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.