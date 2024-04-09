CGI images and new name of Stamford’s newest retirement community revealed by McCarthy Stone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The name of Stamford’s newest retirement community was inspired by the bustling malt trade, which became one of the town’s most important trading activities in the late seventeenth century. In fact, much of its wealth can be attributed to malting and by 1834, there were thirteen maltsters in Stamford. This was largely due to the improvements made to the River Welland in the 1660s, which allowed barley to be transported to the town more easily and cheaply.

Boasting views of the River Welland and the surrounding countryside, Barley Ridge Gardens has been cleverly designed to offer over 60s the best of both worlds through a mix of low-maintenance retirement properties and state-of-the-art facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each of the retirement apartments will benefit from access to a wealth of communal spaces, including a well-appointed lounge for regular social events, a stylish balcony terrace, and beautifully landscaped gardens.

First Look of McCarthy Stone's Barley Ridge Gardens

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone, said: “At McCarthy Stone, we believe we don’t just have a role to play in helping retirees to live happier, healthier lives, but also in supporting and positively integrating into the communities in which we build. Therefore, we are delighted to be honouring part of Stamford’s heritage through the naming of our new retirement community and unveiling the CGI images to bring to life what it will look like once built.

“Barley Ridge Gardens is set in an enviable location within walking distance to Stamford town centre and its multitude of attractions and amenities, including Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, regular farmers’ markets, and an array of traditional pubs and eateries, making it an ideal setting for those looking to enjoy a full and varied retirement.”

A 24/7 emergency call system and door-camera entry will give homeowners peace of mind, while a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.