Cambridgeshire housebuilder unveils new view home

Located on Nuffield Road, the flourishing community brings a range of family homes ideal for a variety of house hunters, including second steppers and growing families in search for their forever home.

The leading housebuilder has now officially opened the doors to its new Meriden style view home at the development, joining two existing show homes; the impressive Radleigh and Kingsville style homes. All are four bedroom properties.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The Meriden style home offers four double bedrooms with the main also gaining from its own en suite. A large family bathroom with a separate shower and bath completes the first floor.

BN - 007 - The Meriden style home at Wintringham

Downstairs is the bright open plan kitchen and family area brings families together by creating multi-functional living spaces. There is also a separate lounge at the front of the property, and utility to the rear. Buyers can also benefit from an integral garage.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We’re very excited to have launched our new Meriden view home at our Wintringham development.

“View homes provide keen house hunters with the opportunity to step inside an unfurnished property, just as they would if they purchased the property.

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development, so we’d recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

At Wintringham residents will benefit from a blend of rural living whilst being well connected to surrounding towns and cities.

With a primary school and Pre-school already on site, and plans for a health centre and retail outlets, the Cambridgeshire development is growing rapidly into a vibrant community. Residents can also enjoy vast green open spaces and a nine-kilometre walking route that surrounds the picturesque development.

Commuters are also well catered for with excellent links to major towns and cities including Cambridge, Peterborough, and Northampton.

There are a number of offers available on selected properties at Wintringham, which include mortgage contributions and home upgrades.