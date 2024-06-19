Cambridgeshire housebuilder offers sizzling savings of up to £15,000 this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To kickstart the summer season, Allison Homes is offering Cambridgeshire property seekers sizzling savings worth up to £15,000*, to help them move into a brand-new home this summer.

Those who reserve selected Allison homes by Friday 20th September can receive an exclusive bundle, allowing them to step onto or up the property ladder more easily. As part of the bundle, homebuyers will have extras and upgrades included or benefit from financial incentives, such a contribution towards their mortgage or deposit or 100 percent Part Exchange.

Homebuyers in Cambridgeshire can enjoy these savings at two of Allison Homes’ popular developments in the county – Abbey Park in Thorney and Harriers Rest in Wittering, both near Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allison Homes is also hosting Sizzling Summer Savings Events throughout July, where property seekers can discover the exclusive packages on offer and start their new home journey. Those interested are invited to attend the event at Harriers Rest on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th July, or at Abbey Park on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th July.

The Aspen show home at Allison Homes' Abbey Park development in Thorney

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We wanted to celebrate the start of the summer season and help property seekers enjoy the warmer months in a fantastic new home, so are thrilled to be offering buyers with savings worth up to £15,000.

“Our goal at Allison Homes is to connect buyers with home of their dreams and we hope that our exclusive offers make the homebuying journey that much easier, allowing new homeowners to focus on the excitement of starting life in a thriving new community.”

For more information on the savings and packages on offer, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/summer-offer/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the Sizzling Summer Savings Events and available homes at Harriers Rest and Abbey Park, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/harriers-rest/ and https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/abbey-park/. For Abbey Park call 07483 092042 and for Harriers Rest call 07483 017949.