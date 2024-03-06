Cambridgeshire developer offers insight into two expertly designed show homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The show homes were expertly designed and styled by well-known interior designers, Artspace Interior Design, meaning homebuyers can be assured they will be up to date with the latest trends.

David Wilson Homes is welcoming visitors to look at The Elmsthorpe and The Moreton, which are both impressive, three and five bedroom homes respectively, which promise to appeal to a range of buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Letteriello, Managing Director at Artspace Interior Design, said: “When designing both show homes at Alconbury Weald we wanted them to exude character from every room. Walking around you really do get the feeling that you know the families that live there.

B&DWC - AH9_1948 A - The yoga themed bedroom at The Moreton show home at Alconbury Weald

“With The Elmsthorpe we envisioned a busy young family which can be seen through the separated office space in the family room next to the chill out sofa area, combining style and functionality.

“We aimed to portray a more established family living in The Moreton, with children of school age who enjoy their own space, and this well designed, large family home allowed for this beautifully.

“Each room brims with personality behind each door. One in particular that really stands out for me in The Moreton, is the yoga themed girl’s room. The palette used gives a “relaxed glamour chic” vibe with the green and pink complimenting each other, creating a lovely soft contrast. The wallpaper has been cleverly designed by our in-house creative team showing horticulture and yoga poses, harmonizing this fun yet tranquil space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In The Elmsthorpe we drew upon the aviation heritage of the area to create the perfect bedroom for any plane obsessed child. This included a bespoke headboard designed to simulate the wings and propellers of an aircraft which sits against some cleverly designed paint bands to make the design really pop from the wall.

“In terms of colour pallete for The Elmsthorpe, we wanted to showcase a memorable design that would both be relatable and aspirational for the target market. Varying shades of warm rusts and spicy undertones created a warm and cosy, homely feel, which coupled with the soft and calming neutrals brought in contemporary elegance.

“With The Moreton we wanted to take a confident approach to the colour palette and create a space which could connect with both modern and classic tastes. With green being the key colour of nature we used varying styles and shades throughout to emphasize a restful and restorative atmosphere.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “The way the show homes have been designed showcases that colour schemes and personal touches in your home can transform the way you feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always exciting to reveal new show homes and we hope these homes at Alconbury Weald will help buyers to envisage themselves living there.”

Alconbury Weald is set amongst 200 acres of woodland and parks and is just a short drive away from Monks Wood National Nature Reserve and Hinchingbrooke Country Park, making it ideal for residents who enjoy exploring nature.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links to Cambridge, Peterborough and Bedford. As well as this, just a short drive away commuters can take advantage of Huntingdon Railway Station where London St Pancras is accessible in little over an hour.

To learn more about the new show homes, visit the website at Alconbury Weald.