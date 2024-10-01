Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cotton TV Sales and Rentals first opened in 1960.

Plans to convert much of the building that housed Peterborough’s iconic Cotton TV Sales and Rentals have been submitted.

The business, located at 63-65 Oundle Road in Woodston, closed its doors for the final time in February 2023.

The shop opened in 1960 and became well known for its colourful and creative window displays for a whole host of events such as Christmas, jubilees, the Olympics and Halloween.

Hayley Cotton-Shelton at Cotton's TV shop at Oundle Road with their Jubilee window display

Currently, most of the ground floor is retail space with an enclosed office midway to the rear of the building, with workshops and staff facilities at the rear.

The proposals are to convert the upper floors and the read of the ground floor into four one bedroom flats. The existing shop floor would be maintained.

The development of the building is planned to form part of a greater residential development of Nos 69 Oundle Road, No 67a providing two flats and a retail unit.

The application states: “The aim of the development is to provide a well designed, desirable place to live with modern thermally efficient dwellings in a safe and secure environment. There will be no changes to the footprint or volume of the building.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/01226/PRIOR.