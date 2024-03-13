Brand new Shared Ownership homes hit the market at development near Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Within the newly-formed settlement of Great Haddon, Platform Home Ownership’s Haddon Abbott development, just off New Road, offers a stunning selection of two, three, and four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes built by five-star developer Countryside, giving families, young professionals and many different homeseekers the opportunity to secure a home of their own via an affordable scheme.

Great Haddon has attracted a number of new residents due to the appeal of its location, with Platform proud to be contributing an abundance of new homes towards the ever-growing community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with.

Interior of a typical Platform Home Ownership home.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Haddon Abbott is just nine miles south-east of Peterborough, with excellent transport links to the city, sitting on the corridor of the major A1(M) road network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development therefore provides the perfect blend between rural and urban living, with the tranquillity of the Cambridgeshire countryside providing a peaceful retreat for those who wish to commute into the city for work or leisure.

One of the all-new home styles to recently hit the market is the Asher, a three-bedroom, semi-detached home, which will greet its new residents into a welcoming hallway, leading into a large living space immediately to the right, with an open-plan, fitted kitchen-cum-dining area, full of natural light to the rear of the property and the turfed rear garden. A downstairs storage area and bathroom complete the Asher’s ground floor.

Upstairs, there are two large bedrooms and a smaller room, with the flexibility to be converted into a home office, dressing room or simply for storage space, while a stylish family bathroom and further unit for containing the items that family life brings add to the first floor.

Kelly Rigley, Regional Sales Manager at Platform, said: “We’re thrilled to have launched these fantastic homes here at Haddon Abbott, and cannot wait to see the smiles on the faces of those who have landed their dream home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Great Haddon is a thriving community in a fantastic location for many different homeseekers, so to be contributing towards that growth is truly special.

“Just outside of Peterborough but within the Cambridgeshire countryside, the homes at Haddon Abbott have everything that the modern home buyer needs.”

Peterborough itself is rich in amenities, with multiple eateries, family-friendly pursuits and places to shop within the charming city centre.

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the homes will come with a ten-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking, double-glazed windows and central heating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, each home will be equipped with a fully-integrated kitchen, stylish family bathroom and turfed rear garden.

For further details on Great Haddon, or the register your interest, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/great-haddon-peterborough/, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.