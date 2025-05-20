Bellway Strategic Land submits proposal for up to 295 new homes in St Ives

Following the promotion of the site through the Local Plan process, an application has been submitted for up to 295 new homes on land at the western edge of St Ives in Cambridgeshire.

Bellway Strategic Land is seeking outline planning permission from Huntingdonshire District Council to deliver the new homes on a 37.4-acre site to the north of Houghton Road.

As part of the proposals, 40 per cent of the new homes at the development, which is to be accessed from a new roundabout junction on Houghton Road, would be affordable properties for local people.

The homes, which would provide a mix of two to five-bedroom properties, would be equipped with electric vehicle charging points and feature cycle storage provision.

An artist’s impression of how Bellway’s proposed new development in St Ives might look.

Fergus Thomas, Bellway Strategic Land Director for the Central region, said: “This proposal is designed to provide much-needed housing in the Huntingdonshire district where the new homes requirement has increased by 51 per cent to 1,213 per year with the publication of the 2024 National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

“This parcel of land would not only provide properties for the private market but also a significant number of affordable homes to allow local people to secure a new home in the area.

“The site is in a sustainable location as it is served by the Cambridge Guided Busway, is within walking distance of the nearest school and is well connected to the nearby town centre, with the closest bus stop just 70 metres away.”

The development would feature a number of pocket parks and a linear park on the western edge of the site which could incorporate orchard planting, play areas and woodland.

Fergus said: “To ensure this new development meets the needs of the local community we carried out an extensive public consultation over three weeks in October and November last year. Leaflets were posted to 777 properties and targeted social media ads reached 37,770 people living within 3km of the site. During this engagement process, 148 pieces of feedback were received and this was used to help inform the design of our proposal.

“The development incorporates a sustainable design where shared surface streets prioritise pedestrians and cyclists, promoting healthy lifestyles and sustainable travel, while the provision of a variety of public open spaces will create plenty of recreational opportunities for residents as well as delivering a biodiversity net gain.”

Bellway Strategic Land oversees early-stage developments for Bellway. To find out more, visit https://www.bellwaystrategicland.co.uk/.