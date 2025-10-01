Bellway completes construction at new 90-home development in Stilton

Bellway has finished construction work on a new development which has brought 90 homes to the Cambridgeshire village of Stilton.

The developer has completed the build programme at Stilton Gate, off North Street, where there are just three new homes remaining for sale.

The development was launched in May 2022 and features 54 private homes and 36 affordable homes for local people through rent or shared ownership.

To date, 47 private homes have been occupied, with all of the affordable homes handed over.

Alison O’Malley and Terry Baker and their pet dog Teddy outside their new house at Bellway’s Stilton Gate development in Stilton, where all the homes have now been completed

Michaela Perkins, Sales Manager at Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “It’s a proud moment to reach the end of construction and that’s thanks to the hard work of the excellent team here at Stilton Gate. This has proved to be a very popular development, where the majority of residents have now moved in and a real sense of community has begun to grow.

“The neighbourhood has quickly become a part of the village community, with the new children’s play area, which is set within one of three areas of green open space at Stilton Gate, providing a new recreational amenity for both new and existing residents.

“We have also sought to promote community integration by establishing a relationship with nearby Stilton CofE Primary Academy, donating £300 for art supplies and running a competition for pupils to design a welcome card for each new resident at our development.

“Customers choosing one of the final houses for sale at Stilton Gate can see their completed home before they buy it, which isn’t always the case when buying a new-build property. This will give potential purchasers the chance to see for themselves the impressive build quality and high standard of finish that come as standard with a Bellway home.”

Alison and Terry in the kitchen of their new home at Stilton Gate

Local couple Alison O’Malley and Terry Baker are enjoying life after buying their first home together at Stilton Gate. Terry runs the S Bar on the High Street in the village and Alison opened up a coffee box in the pub’s courtyard after taking voluntary redundancy from her role in an insurance company

Alison said: “We wanted to have our own home in the village and do the garden and enjoy it. We never wanted to leave the village, it’s a lovely community and very caring.

“People often think we are out in the sticks here, but we are only 10 minutes from Peterborough, and we love going to Stamford, which is not far. We’re also very close to Cambridge and if you go out the other side of the village there’s Oundle and Polebrook. It’s nicely situated with lovely walks around here.”

For more information about the final homes for sale at Stilton Gate, call the sales team on 01733 592371 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/eastern-counties/stilton-gate.