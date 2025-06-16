Arkwood Living welcomes its first Manea residents

SGB-29183 - The first residents of The Osiers, Sharon and Patience Mubaiwa

Arkwood Living has welcomed its first residents to The Osiers, its new development in the Cambridgeshire village of Manea.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Key worker Sharon Mubaiwa, and her 25-year-old daughter Patience have moved into their new two-bedroom home, The Cedar, and are enjoying all the benefits of their move from a rented flat in St Neots.

46-year-old Sharon, a Deputy Psychiatry Ward Manager, spent years saving up while working on the front lines of mental health care, determined to wait for the perfect home. The pair came across The Osiers while viewing another property in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were actually viewing an older house in the area but were both put off by the amount of work it would need,” said Sharon. “When we later spotted the Arkwood Living homes on Rightmove, we thought it was definitely worth a look.”

Attracted by the quality of the site plans and the vision for the development with an array of energy-efficient homes, Sharon and Patience chose to buy off-plan.

“There wasn’t much built at the time, but we were really impressed by how thoughtful and well-designed the plans were. We could clearly picture how it was all going to come together, and we knew from that first visit that it was the right decision. It was all very exciting,” Sharon shared.

“Buying new meant we got to move into a fresh, modern home and choose things like the flooring, carpet and kitchen – all things we’d have had to pay someone else to change if we bought an older property. Working and studying full time leaves little time for DIY so buying with Arkwood made the process so much easier. The house is everything we could have hoped for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now that spring is here, the pair are settling in and making the most of their new lifestyle.

“My favourite place to relax is the living room. With the longer days, the sunlight pours through the big windows making the room feel so bright. After living in a flat, it’s also lovely to have a garden to sit in. Once we’re a little more settled, we’ll be exploring the area to find the perfect jogging route. I used to live in a village in Oxford and always wanted to return to that peace and quiet so it’s wonderful to finally achieve that. We’ve found a proper sanctuary amidst the busyness of our lives.”

Patience, who works as a buyer for a tech company, is also benefitting from the location. “My job is based just outside Cambridge, so having the train station in Manea makes the commute easy while we still get to enjoy the scenery and village lifestyle at home.”

The Osiers features a range of two-bedroom bungalows and two-, three- and four-bedroom houses, which have already proven popular. Sharon and Patience will be joined by neighbours in the coming weeks as more homes are occupied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Dewberry, Managing Director at Arkwood Living, said, “I’m delighted that Sharon and Patience have settled into their new home so well. At Arkwood, we pride ourselves on offering great value, with features such electric car chargers, flooring, integrated appliances and chrome fittings all included as standard. Each home at The Osiers is designed for modern living while fitting in with the character of its rural setting.”

To register your interest or arrange a viewing of the showhome, contact William H Brown Estate Agents on 01354 654545