Amendments still ongoing ahead of major 1000 home, local centre and primary school development in Chatteris
Plans to transform the south east of Chatteris were first put forward in 2010.
A major new development of 1000 homes in Chatteris remains in the planning stages more than 12 years after plans were first submitted.
A fresh application for an amended drainage strategy to prevent flooding has been put before Fenland District Council.
The application will be decided on before plans can commence.
In December 2021, plans were finally signed off for 100 homes, a new health centre, sports facility, primary school, playing fields, local centre and business park across 170 acres of land to the south east of the town, close to the A142 Ireton’s Way.
They were first submitted by Hallam Land Management in 2010.
It has been proposed that 195 two-bed homes, 260 three-bed homes, 163 four-bed homes and 32 five-bed homes would be sold on the open market.
Several link roads will also be built to relieve congestion around the town.
The Grade II listed Tithe Barn has been identified as a focal point of the site. A new purpose-built community building has been planned adjacent to the barn- this building will link to the barn via a glass atrium- while the barn itself will be renovated and refurbished. The existing farmyard will be used for car parking.
As part of the Section 106 agreement, finalised in 2020, the builders will contribute £200,000 towards a new GP surgery, £258,136.24 towards traffic surveying, improving highway junctions and a new bus service linking Chatteris town centre, employment areas, Manea and Manea railway station, £253,000 for two playing pitches and £5,984,000 towards providing a new primary school.