Allison Homes showcases dedication to strengthening Peterborough communities this New Homes Week

This New Homes Week (Monday 3rd to Sunday 9th February), Peterborough-based housebuilder Allison Homes is highlighting its commitment to the communities it builds in.

New Homes Week is an annual campaign run by the Home Builders Federation (HBF), celebrating all the benefits of new build homes. During the week, the HBF will provide property seekers with guidance and information about new homes, such as the increased energy efficiency and simpler buying process.

This year the theme of New Homes Week is ‘community’, focusing on the investment that new build developments bring to local areas and the strong sense of community that is established.

Allison Homes, with over 30 years of experience, is dedicated to both building new communities and supporting existing communities within Peterborough.

Handover of Easter eggs to Peterborough Foodbank

With its active developments of Abbey Park in Thorney and Harriers Rest in Wittering, the company is providing extensive S106 contributions and community infrastructure, directly benefiting local areas.

In 2024, the housebuilder donated to numerous charities and local organisations, including Peterborough Foodbank, Thorney Festival and the Peterborough branch of Men’s Shed, called The People’s Shed.

Peterborough Foodbank received 100 Easter eggs following a staff collection at Allison Homes’ head office and nearby sites. Julie Gooding, Community Action Development Worker at Peterborough Foodbank, said at the time: “We are so grateful for this generous donation. It will make such a difference to our families to have eggs this Easter when they would otherwise have gone without. Thank you so much, there will be lots of happy children thanks to Allison Homes.”

Last November, Allison Homes donated spare wood from its Harriers Rest development to The People’s Shed. Steven Smith, Chair of The People’s Shed, said: “The support from Allison Homes with this donation of wood is fantastic, and really appreciated. It will enable a variety of projects to be undertaken such as creating the structure for an external shelter in Railworld Wildlife Haven where the Shed is located.”

To date, Allison Homes’ Partnerships division has also donated over £43,792 nationwide as part of its Partnerships Charitable Scheme, an initiative in which £100 is donated per home built on a Partnerships development. The developer works closely with its housing association partners and local authorities to select charities and is currently supporting the Whittlesey community.

The housebuilder also invests in its communities by providing job opportunities for local people and hiring local subcontractors. Currently, Allison Homes has 11 apprentices working across various trades, taking the number of apprentices that the company has trained since 2021 to over 30. Employees are encouraged to participate in volunteering initiatives too, from litter picking to assisting charities with events and renovations.

John Anderson, CEO of Allison Group, said: “At Allison Homes we are dedicated to building not just houses made of bricks and mortar, but to creating and nurturing communities, helping them to grow into places where people feel proud to belong. By supporting charities, engaging in local causes and fostering strong relationships with our partners, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the neighbourhoods where we build.”

Allison Homes is currently building new homes at two developments on the outskirts of Peterborough. To find out more, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/.

For more information on Allison Partnerships, head to https://allison-homes.co.uk/partnerships/.

To learn about New Homes Week, visit https://new-homes.co.uk/new-homes-week/.