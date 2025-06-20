Allison Homes East given the green light to build 175 new homes in Whittlesey

Peterborough-based housebuilder Allison Homes East has been granted planning permission to deliver 175 new homes in Whittlesey.

Located on Drybread Road, the development will be called Violet Meadows and consist of one, two, three and four bedroom homes, including bungalows. A number of the homes will be delivered as affordable housing, available via affordable rent and Shared Ownership.

All homes will be electrically heated and installed with solar PV panels and electric car charging points, putting sustainability at the scheme’s core.

Allison Homes East is also enhancing the local environment by delivering a net gain in biodiversity of over 13 per cent, meaning the site will have a positive impact on the area’s habitats, plants and wildlife.

Aerial shot of the site in Whittlesey

Residents at Violet Meadows will benefit from over three and a half hectares of public open space, incorporating sustainable urban drainage (SUDs) and a new community orchard, as well as a neighbourhood play area and walking routes.

To support the existing community, over £371,000 worth of Section 106 contributions will be made, helping to expand the local ambulance, education and healthcare services. Improvements will also be made to Drybread Road, a new footway and cycleway will be provided to connect the development into Whittlesey, and bus and cycle vouchers will be provided to all new residents to encourage sustainable travel.

Construction work at the development is expected to begin this June. The 20-acre site lies north of the housebuilder’s previous development in the town, known as Whittlesey Green, and just over eight miles away from its head office in Peterborough.

George Wilkinson, Senior Planner at Allison Homes East, said: “We are incredibly proud to have received reserved matters approval for our Violet Meadows development, and are now ready to commence construction work and continue our commitment to Whittlesey. This development will provide much needed, sustainable new homes built to the highest standards, and bring a host of environmental and economic benefits to the area.

“We’d like to thank Fenland District Council and Whittlesey Town Council for their positive engagement throughout the outline and reserved matters planning applications, leading to this high-quality extension of Whittlesey.”