Allison Homes awarded gold for customer satisfaction

Customer Experience Operative, Matt Wright, from Allison Homes’ East Region.

Allison Homes has once again demonstrated its commitment to customer satisfaction by securing the prestigious 2025 Gold Award from In-house Research Ltd.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This accolade recognises the company's exceptional customer service and builds upon its previous success in this area, reinforcing its standing as a reliable and trusted provider in a competitive market.

In-house Research Ltd's Gold Award is given to companies demonstrating exceptional customer satisfaction levels, based on independent surveys. Allison Homes achieved a notably high "Recommend a Friend" score of 91.5%, based on feedback from 130 of the company’s homebuyers in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Thomas, Head of Customer Experience at Allison Homes East, shared her excitement about the award: "Receiving the Gold Award is a real boost for our entire team. It shows that our focus on creating a smooth, enjoyable experience for homebuyers is really paying off. This recognition motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries, making sure every customer's journey with Allison Homes is nothing short of exceptional."

The In-house Research methodology benchmarks housebuilders against customer satisfaction metrics, with the Gold Award reserved for companies achieving a customer recommendation rate of 90% or higher. The accolade reflects Allison Homes' focus on its core values and supports its overarching strategic objective to become known as "the homebuilder you can Trust."

John Anderson, Group Chief Executive of Allison Homes, said: "Securing this Gold Award isn't just about ticking boxes on a survey, it's about the cultural shift we've driven throughout the company. We recognise that true success hinges on building trust and delivering a consistently positive experience for our customers.

“This award confirms that our strategic focus on customer satisfaction is genuinely impacting the lives of the people who choose to make an Allison Home their own."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gold Award comes on the heels of another significant achievement for Allison Homes - the company's recent HBF 5-star status. This coveted rating, awarded by the Home Builders Federation, recognised Allison Homes for achieving a 94% customer satisfaction score in independent surveys. These back-to-back accolades highlight the housebuilder’s growing reputation for customer satisfaction in the market.

“We are delighted to recognise Allison Homes for their unwavering commitment to their customers,” said Tom Weston, Chief Executive at In-house Research Ltd. “These awards reflect the hard work and customer-first approach of the entire Allison Homes team. They are truly setting the bar for what great service looks like in the new homes market.”

Allison Homes remains committed to customer satisfaction as it strives towards its ambitious growth plans to deliver 2,000 homes annually across the South West, East of England, and East Midlands. The company looks well-positioned to meet the rising demand for new homes in these regions.

To find out more about Allison Homes, visit www.allison-homes.co.uk