Located in Deeping Gate, the property offers six bedrooms, four with en suites, an open plan kitchen/diner/sunroom with separate reception room divided by a double-sided fireplace, a study, a purpose-built cinema, a gym and a triple garage integral to the house.
The private plot is circa 3.5 acres and includes a paddock behind a well-appointed one-bedroom annex. Contact Fine & Country on 01780 673142. Full details on Zoopla.
