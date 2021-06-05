Pershore Way, Eye Green

A spacious, Peterborough family home that has rooms with a lake view

Check out this beautifully presented detached family home, set in the peaceful cul-de-sac of Pershore Way, Eye Green, Peterborough, with picturesque lakeside views.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 6:23 am

There is generous and versatile living space spread across three floors including five double bedrooms, three bathrooms including an en-suite off the master bedroom; double garage and an immaculately presented rear garden.

It is on the market at £485,000 with Firmin and Co. Contact 017333 21079 or [email protected]

