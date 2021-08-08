A family home with landscaped gardens and countryside views

The property offers spacious and flexible accommodation throughout – four bedrooms with an en-suite to the master, two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen, sitting room and conservatory.

Situated on Elton Road, the property is approached by a spacious driveway, with landscaped front gardens enclosed by low-level walling and accessed via an electric gate. To the side, there is gated access leading to additional parking at the side and rear along with a detached double garage with electric door.

There are side and rear gardens, mainly laid to lawn, having been beautifully landscaped and feature an array of mature shrubs, borders and mature trees.

The property offers fantastic far-reaching countryside views over the Nene Valley and beyond.

It is on the market through Hurfords’ Castor office at £700,000.

