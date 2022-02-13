Four bedroom semi-detached house (blue colour) for sale at Waters Edge, Wansford

A beautifully presented house for sale at £795,000 located on the side of a marina near Peterborough

Waters Edge in Wansford is a gated development of exclusive properties on the side of a marina that opens directly to the River Nene.

By Sol Buckner
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 10:00 am

The property has the right to a mooring at the marina which allows plenty of scope to explore the 88 miles of navigable waterways between Peterborough and Northampton.

A centrally positioned four bedroom/three bathroom home, it has been upgraded and extended by the current owners boasting ample living space, off-road parking for four vehicles and landscaped rear garden that runs down to the water’s edge and a single garage. It is on the market with Newton Fallowell priced £795,000. For more details call 01780 769149. All photos by Zoopla

Four bedroom semi-detached house for sale at Waters Edge, Wansford

Four bedroom semi-detached house for sale at Waters Edge, Wansford

Four bedroom semi-detached house for sale at Waters Edge, Wansford

Four bedroom semi-detached house for sale at Waters Edge, Wansford

