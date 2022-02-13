The property has the right to a mooring at the marina which allows plenty of scope to explore the 88 miles of navigable waterways between Peterborough and Northampton .

A centrally positioned four bedroom/three bathroom home, it has been upgraded and extended by the current owners boasting ample living space, off-road parking for four vehicles and landscaped rear garden that runs down to the water’s edge and a single garage. It is on the market with Newton Fallowell priced £795,000. For more details call 01780 769149. All photos by Zoopla