14 new homes planned on derelict site in Peterborough

The site plan for the new homes near Rhine Avenue, Woodston.

Vistry Partnership East Midlands, in partnership with British Sugar plc, have submitted an application for the new homes in an area of land that is currently overgrown.

The land is accessed via Rhine Avenue in Woodston and runs adjacent to Mosel Work, behind the former British Sugar headquarters.

That site is to be turned into 74 affordable homes, funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The plans for the Rhine Avenue site include 14 two and 2.5 storeys high homes. There is provision for two two-bedroom houses, eight three-bedroom houses and four four-bedroom houses, each with their own garage.

24 spaces have been provided as part of the proposed development.

The application states: “The proposed scheme adopts the principles of sustainable development, in relation to social, economic and environmental factors. The scheme will deliver the following clear tangible benefits:

“The delivery of 14 quality family homes in a sustainable location; The development will make a positive contribution to existing local character of the

area.

“The proposed development will provide direct and indirect economic, social, and environmental benefits. These include, but not limited to, a mix of new housing,

increased local spending, redevelopment of previously developed land. In these terms, it has been demonstrated that the scheme complies with relevant policy as set out within the NPPF and the Development Plan.”