Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for 14 new apartments on London Road have been approved by Peterborough City Council.

The site was once home to a house but that was burnt down and subsequently demolished this year. It also adjoins a a triangle parcel of land under the same ownership of Construction for Generations Limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new building will be three-storeys high and include 14 apartments, made up of two two-bedroom apartments on the ground floor and six one-bedroom apartments on both the first and second floors.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A computer-generated image of how the flats might look.

There would be no changes to the access off London Road but 15 car parking spaces have been proposed, with five at the front and ten at the rear.