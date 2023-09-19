14 new apartments along London Road in Peterborough approved
Plans for 14 new apartments on London Road have been approved by Peterborough City Council.
The site was once home to a house but that was burnt down and subsequently demolished this year. It also adjoins a a triangle parcel of land under the same ownership of Construction for Generations Limited.
The new building will be three-storeys high and include 14 apartments, made up of two two-bedroom apartments on the ground floor and six one-bedroom apartments on both the first and second floors.
There would be no changes to the access off London Road but 15 car parking spaces have been proposed, with five at the front and ten at the rear.
Slightly adjusted plans that addressed concerns about massing and access to waste bins led to Councillor Andy Coles withdrawing his initial objection and request for the matter to be called-in to the city’s planning committee.