Your guide to gigs in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

Children of the Revolution at Brewery Tap on Friday

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night with 3 acts from 8.30pm;

FRIDAY:

Charters, Town Bridge, has Funk & Stuff by DJ Eddie Nash playing jazz funk, rare groove, 80s, 90s RnB and Hip Hop from 9.30pm ; Free entry;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Lazoons from 9.30pm;

Coyotes Bar, Northminster Road, has Caustic Lights with support from Tommy Philpot, starting at 8pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Money Shot (Peterborough party band playing Rock, Pop and Dance covers) from 9pm;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has local covers band Jessie’s Ghost from 8pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Children of the Revolution from 10pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Midnight Calling;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Halo from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside);

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

SATURDAY:

Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has internet sensations Sals and Pops at its Out On The Floor Christmas Special from 8pm;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Bent Back Tulips from 9.30pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Carpark Rendezvous;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Atomics (playing late 70s and early 80s Punk and New Wave covers) from 9pm;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Nuggets from 8pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove – bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now. From 9pm-2am, Free entry;

Charters has Dan Poole performing acoustic versions of favourite festive songs from 3pm alongside the Christmas Market and Winter Wonderland; and Another Girl Another planet – new wave, punk, indie, pop and rock – from 10pm ;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Billy Maxwell from 8.30pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Jacuzzisoup 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside);

Liberation has Indulge from 10pm through until 4am;

Rhythm Room has Serenity – videos from 5pm, DJ from 9pm;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Soulful Strut DJ session from 2pm to 6pm;

Charters has Pembroke Tenneson with a mix of self-pennedand popular covers with a twist from 3pm alongside the Christmas Market and Winter Wonderland;

Coyotes Bar and Grill has karaoke (also Tuesday and Thursday);

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, welcomes Hayley Di Rito to Sunday Acoustics from 3pm to 6pm;

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has The Rainmen from 7pm to 10pm;

TUESDAY:

Tuesday at Liberation in New Road - Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;

WEDNESDAY: