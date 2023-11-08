Your at-a-glance gig guide for Peterborough this week

Ryan Payling and The Breeze are at Spangler's on Saturday.

THURSDAY 9th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has No Gods No Managers present Sprainer, Headstone Horrors and The Dodo Appreciation Society from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – teams of six max, free entry and winning team gets £30 bar voucher.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Carl Sinclair duo from 9.30pm. Award winning pianist Carl will play “feel good music” ranging from 60s to the present day. Backed by his drummer Harry.

FRIDAY 10th:The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Riffraff from 9pm playing well known 70s, 80s Classic Rock, Pop, plus a few modern covers. Charters has JazzFunktion from 8pm with Malcolm James and Paul Andrews. A live DJ set playing jazz, funk, soul, old skool and anthems.

The Ostrich Inn has 8 Foot Under from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has a Johnny Cash Tribute from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Mr Nash presents Thank Funk It’s Friday.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has a Soul and Motown night

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dirty Rumour.SATURDAY 11th:The Ostrich Inn has DB5 from 9.30pm.The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler’s Country Music Club, who welcome Ryan Payling and The Breeze (pictured). Ryan has been singing with The Breeze since the passing of the UK's most talented country singer the late Gary Perkins. Gary and his band were frequent visitors to Spangler’s. It's £5.50 on the door, all kinds of dancing, bring your own nibbles, doors open at 7pm music from 8pm.

Yard of Ale has Toxic Blondes.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The E-Fits from 9pm playing Punk, Ska and New Wave covers from 1976 to 1986.

The Ploughman, Werrington, has Mississippi Mothers, a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, from 9pm.

Burghley Club has Candy Twist from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has resident DJ Rick Allen with “Saturday Night Groove” from 9pm. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Arctic Roll from 10pm – tribute to Arctic Monkeys, guaranteed to get you looking good on the dance floor!.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Sharna.SUNDAY 12th:The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm - 4pm followed by The Latiesha Maria Band from 5pm.Charters has Thomas Dunleavy from 3pm – writes songs with catchy hooks and melodies delivered with a soulful voice about the world as he sees it.

The Ploughman has acoustic duo You & I from 3pm.TUESDAY 14th:

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Open Mic Night.

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz in the Tap room from 7pm - £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets cash jackpot and prize from the bar.