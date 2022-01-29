Yaxley pub becoming the hub of the community

Tea rooms at the Three Horseshoes pub, Yaxley. Karen Perks serving tea EMN-220120-192738009

Karen, who runs the place with business partner Dave Nightingale, has launched Throwback Thursday – a monthly over-60s lunch club, with music from the 60s, 70s and early 80s, and a quiz.

There is also Veterans’ day - introduced to give former customers of the Lancaster Club, which is closed, somewhere to meet up on the second Thursday of every month with 25 per cent off the lunch menu.

And Wednesday to Friday, the front bar is transformed into a tearoom, from 12-3pm.

Tea rooms at the Three Horseshoes pub, Yaxley EMN-220120-192654009

“Yaxley loves a bit of cake,” Karen joked to emphasise how popular the “Tea Horseshoes” as she calls it had become.

“So many people are popping in for a piece of cake and a cuppa, which is nice to see.

“We have got a lot of new people coming in too. Since the Lancaster Club over the road closed people who used it have wanted somewhere to go that is safe and where they can meet friends for a drink and a chat.

“And recently they have started coming here. The pub was underutilised during the day so it made perfect sense to do something to make it more part of the community.”