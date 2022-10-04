World food restaurant earns more awards - and brings new steakhouse experience

Orbis in Stamford has a new chef and more awards.

Still basking in the glory of being recognised with Two AA Rosettes in the summer, the All Saints Place eaterie – where everything on the plate is gluten free – has landed the Midlands-based Great Food Club’s Restaurant of the Year award and a traveller’s Choice award from Tripadvisor.

And that is all in the space of 18 months of being open.

But owner Jonny Spencer is not resting on his laurels, and with his head chef off travelling, he has brought in the experienced Tim luff, who is well known across Stamford (Jim’s Yard) and Rutland (Olive Branch) to help take things “to the next level”.

“Tim hopes to bring some really exciting changes to our menu, including revamping certain processes to allow a better price point for some dishes for you all to enjoy,” said Jonny, pointing out that all dishes will remain gluten free when the new menu is introduced on October 18.

Jonny is also excited about another innovation launching in late November – which he says will be a first for Stamford.

"We are bringing a New York-style steakhouse experience to Stamford, which will tie in with our world plates,” he said. “You will literally be able to pick the exact piece of meat you want from a counter in the middle of the restaurant.”