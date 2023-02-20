A winter market will bring an international flair to the city centre when it returns this week.

Shoppers will find tasty street food options, tempting sweet treats, artisan producers and quirky craft items with over 17 internationally themed stalls lining Bridge Street.

The winter market, run by RR Event Solutions Ltd, will feature a range of traders including a few firm favourites from the popular continental street market events.

It's not the first time a continental market has appeared at Bridge Street. The Walnut Foods was among the stalls pictured in January 2022 (image: David Lowndes).

Food stalls include London Street Foods, Polish beer garden, Karahi and Spice, The Taste of Greece, Sweetdebelly, Mexican and Singaporean food, and Rosemary catering.

Councillor Steve Allen, the council’s deputy leader and Cabinet Member for Communication, Culture and Communities, said: “The Winter Market is always welcomed by residents and has proved extremely popular in previous years.

"This year we welcome a range of stalls which we hope includes something for everyone, so if you're town or fancy trying some different delicacies then why not pop along?"

For more information visit here.