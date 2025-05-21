Wingstop reveal opening date for new Peterborough restaurant
The restaurant has been taking shape for several weeks – we first got wind of it in November when job adverts for management started to appear online – in the former Franco Manca pizza outlet on the corner of Cathedral Square and Long Causeway.
That closed at the end of March.
The windows have remained covered but in recent days the unmistakable signs have gone up.
Known for 10 different flavoured rubs for its chicken wings, loaded fries and burgers, the rapidly growing American chain, with almost 60 outlets across the UK, will be sharing all of that in the city centre for the first time when it opens on June 9.