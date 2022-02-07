Where to get a pizza in Peterborough for £2.22 this Wednesday

Check out this National Pizza Day 2022 offer from PizzaLuxe

For one day only, PizzaLuxe Peterborough at the A1 Motorway Service Area at Haddon is offering diners ANY pizza from the menu for just £2.22 to celebrate National Pizza Day in 2022 - this Wednesday, February 9.

The £2.22 price tag applies to all 13” pizzas available on the menu, and customers simply have to claim the offer directly from staff in-store to enjoy. Pizza options include the Salami, with salami, mushroom, fennel & red chilli, the Lardo, with Bacon, brie, and baby spinach, and the Verdura, with Cherry tomato, asparagus, artichoke heart, red onion, and black olives.

To claim the National Pizza Day promotion, diners need to ask their server for the offer when being seated in the restaurant. Customers must eat-in for the offer to be valid. Offer will only be available on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, while stocks last.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PizzaLuxe creates fast, fresh and super-thin pizzas, made without reliance on the Neapolitan tradition of the pizzaiolo, instead creating unique Roman-style recipes using a combination of carefully sourced British and European produce. The restaurant combines high-quality ingredients and authentic flavours with a quick service restaurant element, meaning diners at Peterborough Motorway Service Area can grab a quick bite to eat in uncompromising style and comfort.

Open daily from 7am, handmade thin-crust pizzas, aperitivo and fresh salads are available from breakfast through to late, alongside a made-to-order cocktail menu and full-service bar.