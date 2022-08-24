Where to celebrate National Burger Day
To celebrate National Burger Day (August 25) – arguably one of the best days of the year – here are some of the UK’s finest burgers to get your teeth stuck into.
From planted-based patties and croissant buns to surf ‘n’ turf fillings and sky high burger towers – there’s something for everyone to enjoy!
Haché’s Truffle Croissant Burger
Various London locations
Already a smash hit, having won ‘Most Instagrammable Dish’ at this year’s Taste of London, the Truffle Croissant Burger (£14) will be back for a limited edition run, launching on National Burger Day. Available from August 25 until October.
https://www.hacheburgers.com website.
The Hippodrome's 1.2kg Big Bang Burger
Leicester Square
The fashion police tell us that maximalism is back and confirming that more really is, well, more, MeatologistÔ and Heliot Steak House Executive Chef Ioannis Grammenos has unveiled a towering, triple height sharing burger complete with lamb, chicken and beef patties and toppling the scales at a staggering 1.2kg to mark National Burger Day 2022.
Burger & Lobster’s Beast Burger
Various London locations
Snap up the best of both worlds this National Burger Day and feast on Burger & Lobster's Beast Burger for the ultimate surf & turf combo. Choose from a 5oz (£22) or 8oz (£28) juicy Nebraskan beef patty loaded with indulgent lobster meat, melted Brie, crunchy fennel slaw and moreish truffle & tarragon mayo.
https://www.burgerandlobster.com website.
The Green But Not Herd Burger at Young’s Burger Shack
Various locations across London and the South East
All about chin-dribblin’ burger and bun times, head to one of Young’s Burger Shacks to try this summer’s limited-edition The Green But Not Herd burger (£13.50). Available until 31st August, expect a mouth-watering plant patty topped with soya yoghurt, watercress, Nutbourne tomatoes, sorrel pesto and some delicious Romanesco, all sandwiched in a vegan seeded bun.
www.youngs.co.uk/burger-shack website.
Bar + Block’s The Mighty Block Burger
Various locations
For a burger that towers above the rest, look no further than the Mighty Block Burger (£13.95) at steakhouse Bar + Block. Sandwiched between a brioche bun, the towering signature 8oz British beef burger oozes with mature Cheddar, crispy onions, pulled beef brisket, a pickled cucumber spear and lashings of burger sauce. Big appetites and big mouths required for this one.
www.barandblock.co.uk/en-gb website.
Brutally Honest Burgers at Bonfire
Barbican, London
Choose from one of Bonfire’s brutally brilliant burgers this National Burger Day. Located on the first floor of the Barbican, signatures include the Bonfire Burger (£9.00) - a 6oz beef patty, topped with tomato, lettuce, red onions, pickles, mayo and Bonfire’s signature relish, all in a squishy brioche bun.
https://bonfirelondon.co.uk website.
Monty’s Inn ‘The Fully Monty’s Burger’
Beulieu, Hampshire
Head to quintessentially English pub, Monty’s Inn at The Montagu Arms hotel, for the best homemade burger in the New Forest. Using the finest, locally sourced ingredients, ‘The Full Monty’s Burger’ (£18) is served in a fresh pretzel roll with a beef patty (supplied from Adlerstone Farm near Romsey), topped with oozing melted Youngman’s cheese and bacon mayo, served alongside delicious hand cut fries. Wash down with one of Monty’s own famed ales or craft beers from Ringwood Brewery for a true taste of the New Forest.
https://www.montaguarmshotel.co.uk website.
