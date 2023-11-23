What's on: The pick of the gigs in Peterborough this week

Check out some of the great local bands gigging this weekend – and a look forward to a big New Year’s Eve event

THURSDAY 23rd:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – teams of six max, free entry, winning team gets £30 bar tab.

See Cosmic Rodney this weekend

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Dan Knight from 9pm.

FRIDAY 24th:

Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has XX (2012) XII from 9pm. Popular new Rock covers band.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Carpark Rendezvous from 2pm. A popular local Peterborough 4-piece band playing a mix of Rock and Pop covers.

The Ostrich Inn has Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap has The One Eyed Cats from 10pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Morning Glory.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford, Classic Rockers White Heat’s official global launch of their latest album Perfect Storm, including live music from the album. Tickets are free available from the band’s website www.whiteheat.rocks

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Radius 45.SATURDAY 25th:The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Another Girl Another Planet from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band, playing Rock, Pop, Punk, New Wave, Northern Soul, Ska and 2-Tone covers.The Ostrich Inn has The Money Shot from 9.30pm..

Yard of Ale has The Guards;.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Cosmic Rodney (pictured) from 9pm.

The Cresset has Mixology and headliner Sammy Virji plus support from AJ, Dan Clare, Edge, James Chan, Lee Haslam, Louis Jones, Nick T, Toby Graham and Tom Skinner.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has The Mighty and The High.

Brewery Tap has The Get Down with DJ MrNash from 9.30pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Club Brat & Why Patterns (opening gig is by Adi) from 9.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Noel Gee.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has High Point Players from 9pm.SUNDAY 26th:

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 5pm.

Charters has Waldo Rumkins from 3pm followed by Music Quiz from 6.30pm.COMING SOON:

Queens Head, city centre, December 31

Eclectic Ballroom and the Queens Head have lined up a blockbuster New Year’s Eve party with A Skillz and Boca 45

Two master turntablists, fusing Hip Hop, Funk, Disco & Soul, at break neck speeds, creating a vibe perfect to bring in the new year. A.Skillz is a true party rocker behind the turntables, captivating crowds with his ability to embrace all aspects of music that he takes inspiration from and mash them up into a unique cocktail, infused with his own signature flavour of funk.

Boca45 (Scott Hendy) immersed himself in all things Hip Hop from a young age and has been unleashing funky gemstone productions upon the world for years.

Support comes from Pat Unwin and Eclectic Ballroom.